Tim Mapes: Prosecutors prepare to rest their case against Madigan's former chief of staff

Prosecutors are getting ready to rest their case against the former Illinois House Speaker's Chief of Staff, Tim Mapes.

Mapes is accused of lying to a federal grand jury related to questions he faced about the ComEd bribery scandal.

Over seven days of testimony, the prosecution has played dozens of secretly recorded phone calls and shown other documents as part of the federal investigation.

If convicted, Mapes could face five years in prison.