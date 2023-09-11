Time Running Out: Unclaimed $1,000-per-week for life Cash4Life ticket in Indiana expires soon

A winning Cash4Life ticket purchased in Indiana earlier this year is set to expire next month.

According to officials, the winning ticket matched five out of five numbers.

The winning ticket was purchased at Village Pantry 5375 located at 1000 W. Cross St. in Anderson for the April 4 drawing.

The winning Cash4Life numbers for Tuesday, April 4, are 6-10-27-29-43 with the Cash Ball of 4.

This is the first time a ticket in Indiana has matched five out of five numbers to win $1,000 per week for life.

The winning ticket must be claimed by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2023, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. In Indianapolis.