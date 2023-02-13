Tina Fey, Amy Poehler announce comedy tour with stop in Chicago

One of Hollywood’s favorite comedic duos is hitting the road and stopping in Chicago.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced on Monday they are embarking on their first-ever tour together to celebrate 30 years of friendship.

The "Restless Leg Tour" will also stop in Washington DC, Boston, and Atlantic City.

The Chicago show will happen on May 20 at The Chicago Theatre.

Fey and Poehler both spent time in Chicago with The Second City.