Hundreds of teenagers 'cause chaos' at Tinley Park carnival

Hundreds of teenagers gathered at the Tinley Park Armed Forces Weekend Carnival and caused chaos Saturday night after a call-out on social media.

Police said a group of about 400 teenagers, who were responding to a call on social media to form a "flash mob," gathered at the carnival Saturday evening and began running through the parking lot and fighting with each other in an attempt to cause chaos and disrupt the event.

A police officer was injured attempting to break up a fight. They were treated and released from South Suburban Hospital later that evening.

Most of the teenagers were released back into the custody of their parents, but five were issued citations for fighting in public.

No shots were fired during the incident.

The final day of the carnival that was slated to take place from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the 80th Avenue train station has been canceled due to safety concerns stemming from the "flash mob incident," village officials said.

Police made the decision to cancel the last day after they discovered that another gathering was being planned on social media for Sunday’s event.