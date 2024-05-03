Tinley Park man arrested for child pornography possession following home search: police

article

A Tinley Park man is behind bars after authorities searched his home and allegedly found child pornography on his cellphone.

Noah McGonigal, 19, was charged Thursday with a Class 2 Felony charge of child pornography, according to Tinley Park Police.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gave a tip on McGonigal to Tinley Park investigators on June 23, 2022, leading to an investigation.

Then, on April 19, 2023, authorities searched McGonigal's former home, located in the 17300 block of Oleander Avenue.

During the search, investigators recovered his cellphone and found it allegedly contained files of child pornography.

Additional charges are pending for McGonigal, but he is currently being held at the police department until his custody hearing, which was set to take place Friday.