Tinley Park music theater gets new name, again

One of the Chicago area's most popular outdoor music venues is receiving a new name, again.

The Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre in Tinley Park will now be called Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre, Live Nation announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are amidst a historic time in live music as fans everywhere continue prioritizing concerts to connect and make lasting memories," said Live Nation Senior Vice President Andy Peikon. "We're thrilled the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre will be at the forefront of unforgettable live music moments for fans across the greater Chicago area with every show."

The venue has gone by six different names since it opened in 1990 as the World Music Theatre. It has since been called the New World Music Theatre, the Tweeter Center, First Midwest Bank Ampitheatre, and Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre.

(Live Nation)

Located in southwest Chicago, the ampitheatre is one of the most iconic outdoor venues in America, hosting some of the biggest names in entertainment including Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Jay-Z and many others.

The 2023 season will open with a performance by legendary artist Janet Jackson on May 27.

Among other notable artists on the venue's 2023 schedule are Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, Pentatonix, Foreigner, and Eric Church, according to Live Nation.