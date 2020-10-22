Tinley Park police officer dragged by vehicle

A Tinley Park police officer was injured while trying to stop burglary suspects last week in the southwest suburb.

On Oct. 17, the officer responded to a call of someone stealing from an unlocked BMW at a Panera Bread, 7204 W. 191st St., Tinley Park police said. The suspect dug through the car and fled in a Durango.

Later, the officer and the person who reported the burglary found the Durango unoccupied at a Best Buy, police said. As the officer approached the car, two men emerged from the store and jumped in the Durango.

The officer opened the driver’s side door and reached into the car, police said. With the officer hanging out of the car, the driver sped off, ignored a stop sign and crashed into a tree.

The officer suffered several injuries and was taken to Silver Cross Hospital, police said. The suspects escaped from the car and fled.

