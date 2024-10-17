Tinley Park rallies for Hurricane Helene victims

The Brief The village of Tinley Park organized a Hurricane Helene Relief Drive, collecting a large number of donations, including cleaning supplies and baby items, to help those affected by the storm. Mayor Glotz and a trustee will personally deliver the supplies to Tennessee, with overwhelming community support making the drive a huge success.



The village of Tinley Park organized a Hurricane Helene Relief Drive and will deliver much-needed supplies to a distribution center in eastern Tennessee.

In one week, Tinley Park’s Village Hall filled up with donations for those affected by the hurricanes.

The village used social media to put out the word and residents provided.

Generous people stuck to the list of most needed items: cleaning supplies, baby formula and diapers, laundry detergent, first aid, pet food. Donations came in by the box and bagful.

And some objects were given a personal touch, a shovel that was signed, "With love from Tinley Park, Illinois."

Kathy Vidmar drove to the Village Hall from Orland Park after seeing the plea for donations, "I work for Colgate Palmolive so I ordered a bunch of product, toothbrushes, cleaning supplies, soap. Hopefully this little bit will help someone and someone’s family."

Laura Godette, Deputy Clerk of Tinley Park said, "We got a whole bag of handmade quilts for kids, just beautiful things."

Tinley park mayor Michael Glotz and trustee Colleen Sullivan will drive the supplies to eastern Tennessee, in a vehicle donated by local car dealer, Joe Rizza Ford.

"They're the ones who made it possible. We are very blessed. I expected it to be a big draw, but not this big," Glotz said.

As volunteers sorted, more donations came in. They might need a bigger transport vehicle, a good problem to solve.