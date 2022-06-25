Tinley Park woman killed on I-294 after losing control of vehicle, crashing into bridge support

A suburban woman was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 294 at Lake-Cook Road.

At about 2:08 a.m., a 29-year-old Tinley Park woman was driving a White 2010 Infinity G37 northbound on I-294, ISP said.

She lost control of the vehicle and drove into the inner wall/bridge support of Lake-Cook Road at a high rate of speed.

She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was made available by police.