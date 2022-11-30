Tips on how to avoid stolen packages this holiday season

The holiday shopping season is synonymous with porch pirates, and thieves are looking to capitalize on your every click.

In the last year, about one in five Illinois residents reported having a package stolen.

It's a huge hassle that experts want to help you avoid this holiday season.

Nationwide, package thefts are adding up to a hefty price.

More than $2.4 billion in goods were stolen since last November, and at least 49 million Americans were victimized.

"There are a few things you can do to reduce the likelihood of this type of crime, like I said, because it's a crime of opportunity. You can increase security around your home, you can have shipments scheduled to a time when you will be home, and you can have your delivery sent to more secure locations," said Corie Wagner, a Senior Industry Analyst for security.org. "And of course, you can also make sure there's a signature required for delivery if you have those higher value items shipped to your home so that there's no middle man, the handoff is coming directly to you, so there's no chance for your packages to be swiped."

And this may be the obvious one, but shopping in-person is another great way to ensure that your precious cargo is safe from the store to your door.