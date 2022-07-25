Tips on how to stay safe in Chicago for Lollapalooza

Chicago will grow by about half a million people this week, as Lollapalooza kicks off.

Following a weekend where dozens were shot, how can concert-goers stay safe?

The concern won't necessarily be inside the concert venue, Grant Park, but rather getting to and from the festival.

Last year, Chicago police called Lolla one of the safest in history. There were 19 arrests, mostly for trespassing.

The weekend of last year's festival saw 51 shootings, six of them fatal, but none of them happened near the festival grounds.

A safety consultant that FOX 32 Chicago spoke with recommends walking in large groups and taking public transportation if you're going to Lolla.

"The buildings will be secure, the helicopters will be up, counter sniper teams will be in place," said Doug Cummings.

The city's weekend curfew of 10 p.m. for unaccompanied minors that was put into place to prevent crime will be waived on Lollapalooza concert nights.