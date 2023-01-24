Tips on keeping pets safe during coyote mating season

Mating season is underway for coyotes.

The Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control is offering some safety tips to keep you and your pets safe.

They recommend keeping cats indoors and always supervising small dogs when they go outside, especially after dark.

Switch up your dog-walking routine because coyotes are able to learn habits.

Carry a whistle or horn so that if you do encounter a coyote, you can scare it away by making yourself big and loud.