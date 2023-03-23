T-Mobile store robbed by 2 armed suspects in North Center, police say

A T-Mobile store was robbed by armed offenders on Chicago's North Side Thursday night.

Around 8:11 p.m., police say two people armed with sharp objects took merchandise from the store in the 1900 block of W. Irving Park Rd. and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, and nobody is in custody.

The incident occurred in the North Center neighborhood.

The investigation is ongoing.