Today is National Transfer Money to Your Son Day

article

Did you know Oct. 13 is National Transfer Money to Your Son Day?

Apparently, the national day exists according to the official website listing all national days recognized nationally and internationally.

While there doesn’t seem to be an exact date of the first National Transfer Money to Your Son Day, the website does cite the creation of Venmo as an important date in money transferring history.

RELATED: Today is National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day

Official recommendations to celebrate include:

1. Send money to his venmo

2. Take your son out to dinner

3. Buy something from his Amazon wishlist

Those without a son are still invited to participate and officials suggest a few ways to do so. Instead, you can send money to a nephew, buy a toy for your pet, or just put some money in your savings account instad.

Advertisement

Daughters were able to celebrate National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day on Oct. 6.