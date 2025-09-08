Expand / Collapse search

Toddler dies after accidental shooting on Chicago's South Side: police

Published  September 8, 2025 2:04pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face around 1 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 87th Street on Chicago’s South Side.
    • He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and has died from his injuries, according to police.
    • Investigators have a person of interest, but no further details about the shooting have been released.

CHICAGO - A 2-year-old boy has died after an accidental shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. in the 300 block of East 87th Street. 

The boy was shot in the face and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to Chicago police. 

Police said the shooting was self-inflicted, but they have a person of interest in custody.

Further details about what led to the shooting have not been released. 

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Chicago Police Department. 

