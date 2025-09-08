Toddler dies after accidental shooting on Chicago's South Side: police

The Brief A 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face around 1 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 87th Street on Chicago’s South Side. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and has died from his injuries, according to police. Investigators have a person of interest, but no further details about the shooting have been released.



A 2-year-old boy has died after an accidental shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. in the 300 block of East 87th Street.

The boy was shot in the face and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to Chicago police.

Police said the shooting was self-inflicted, but they have a person of interest in custody.

Further details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.