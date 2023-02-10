Toddler dies after accidently shooting herself in Indiana home: Portage police

A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday after police say she accidently shot herself at a home in Portage, Indiana.

Portage police and fire units responded to a home in the 100 block of Coral Avenue just after 11 a.m. for reports of a child with a gunshot wound.

First responders rendered aid before the child was taken to Portage Hospital. She was then flown to an Illinois trauma center for advanced treatment, but she was pronounced dead later that evening.

Investigators say the child got ahold of a family-owned firearm. The weapon went off, and she was struck by a single round.

There were no other children in the home and no other injuries were reported.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The investigation is ongoing.

Portage police will present all findings to the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what, if any, criminal charges are appropriate.

Counselors have been made available to first responders who were affected by this incident.