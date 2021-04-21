Toddler dies in ‘tragic accident’ after being run over by father in Barrington driveway

A toddler died after being run over by a family member backing out of a driveway in unincorporated Barrington, in what the Lake County sheriff’s office called a "tragic accident."

The 18-month-old boy was outside with his mother and siblings Tuesday evening as his father entered a pickup truck parked about 50 feet away, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

As the father reversed the truck to perform a three-point turn, the boy ran unseen toward the vehicle and was run over by a front tire, the sheriff’s office said. The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 25600 block of West Drake Road.

The boy’s father and mother rushed him in the pickup to Good Shepherd Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The child’s name hasn’t been released.