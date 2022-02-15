Toddler reunited with guardian after found alone on Englewood sidewalk

A toddler was reunited with a guardian Tuesday morning after she was found wandering alone on a sidewalk in the Englewood neighborhood.

The girl was spotted by a man who was driving to work around 4:04 a.m. when he saw her standing alone in the 600 block of West 71st Street, police said.

The man called police after he was unable to located her guardian, police said.

She is around 2-4 years old and was found fully clothed with a jacket and hat, according to police.

She had no apparent injuries and was taken to Comers Children's Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Around 7 a.m., she was reunited with her guardian, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.