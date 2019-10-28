Toddler hit, killed by vehicle in suburbs: police

A toddler was killed after being hit by a vehicle Sunday in west suburban Lisle.

About 3:35 p.m, the 23-month-old boy was in a private drive in the 2200 block of Christian Lane when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman, Lisle police said.

The boy was taken to Edward Hospital for treatment, and he died before he could be airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, police said.

No charges or citations have been issued, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.