Toddler in critical condition after McKinley Park crash

A 3-year-old boy was critically injured in a car crash in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police say the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. when a car traveling northbound on Ashland Avenue attempted to turn left onto 35th Street when another car struck the passenger side.

The striking vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old boy, was headed southbound on Ashland.

A 43-year-old woman was driving the car that was hit. She was not injured in the crash. There was 3-year-old boy in the car during the crash. He suffered an injury to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 42-year-old man, also riding passenger, was transported to Stroger Hospital with minor injures.

The 16-year-old driver was the lone occupant in the other vehicle. He was taken into custody after the crash.

Police say no citations have been issued. The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.