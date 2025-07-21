Toddler injured after finding unsecured gun in home on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 2-year-old boy is hospitalized after he found an unsecured gun inside a home on the West Side, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of N. Lawndale.
Police said the child entered a bedroom where the firearm was located.
A man inside the home reportedly heard a loud noise and discovered the boy with a graze wound to his left wrist. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was listed in good condition.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.