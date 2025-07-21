Toddler injured after finding unsecured gun in home on Chicago's West Side: police

The Brief A 2-year-old boy is hospitalized in good condition after he found an unsecured gun and suffered a graze wound to the wrist inside a home on Chicago’s West Side, police said. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Lawndale Avenue; no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



A 2-year-old boy is hospitalized after he found an unsecured gun inside a home on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of N. Lawndale.

Police said the child entered a bedroom where the firearm was located.

A man inside the home reportedly heard a loud noise and discovered the boy with a graze wound to his left wrist. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was listed in good condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.