Toddler critically injured after falling out of 3rd-floor window in Englewood

A toddler was seriously injured after falling from a third-floor window early Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 1-year-old boy was visiting from out of town when he made his way over to a screened window and fell three stories from the home in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue, according to fire officials.

The toddler landed on a patio terrace below and was bleeding from the head and face. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he were listed in critical condition, per CFD.

He was initially intubated but is breathing on his own, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the toddler fell out of the window.