Tom Hanks, Robin Wright reunite with 'Forrest Gump' director for new film 'Here'

"Here" tells the time-spanning story of all the incredible life moments that happen on one single spot on the planet – from the time of the dinosaurs all the way to a family Christmas in their living room. The movie is the fifth collaboration between Hanks and his longtime friend and collaborator Robert Zemeckis, and the Oscar-winning actor spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about their wild history of making ground-breaking stories for the big screen.

"Some combination that goes on between a possibility of what the story could be and then the theme of what we’re going to be examining – and after that comes in whatever way that Bob [Zemeckis] comes up in order to shoot it that’s never been done before."

Hanks added "I can’t tell you how often we’ve been on a set and there’s some beat we’re trying to capture and Bob says ‘I don’t know, how are we going to shoot this?’ and I said ‘What if we just do this and do that and we get it done’ and Bob will say ‘Well hell, anybody can do that!’"

"Here" opens in theaters on Friday.