Tom Holland talks about inspiration for role in 'Uncharted'

Hot off the massive success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Tom Holland is looking to anchor another big screen franchise with the new video game adaptation "Uncharted."

Holland stars as globe-trotting, treasure-hunting adventurer Nathan Drake, based on a popular series of video games, which were famously inspired by Indiana Jones and "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Holland spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about being inspired by Harrison Ford’s iconic archeologist.

"I think something that we did that was a really good idea was to not shy away from taking inspiration from those films. We’re paying our respects to those movies and these films are running in a parallel universe so we just had to make the decision to go for it and not try to steer away from them."

"Uncharted" hits theaters on Friday.

