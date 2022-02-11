Tommy Howe case: Parents of missing Antioch man offer $10k reward for info

The search for a missing Antioch man is ongoing.

It has been nearly three weeks since Tommy Howe’s damaged vehicle was found at a tow yard, following a crash in Libertyville.

Having gone weeks without any solid leads, Tommy’s parents on Friday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location of their son.

On January 22, Tommy was involved in a crash along I-94 near Route 176.

Witnesses reported seeing the 24-year-old walk away from his vehicle and enter the nearby Old School Forest Preserve.

Days later, that's where Tommy’s work cellphone was found but there was no sign of him.

The day of the crash, Tommy’s parents used the location of their son's personal cellphone to find his car.

It was in a tow lot in Vernon Hills, damaged with the airbags deployed. That's when they reported him missing.

Tommy’s mother fears the 24-year-old may have suffered a head injury during the crash that disoriented him.

Despite exhaustive searches of the forest preserve with the help of investigators, K9s and volunteers, nothing else has turned up.

"Tommy, if you see this and if you are confused, please know and remember how deep our love and care is for you and the strong bond our family has," said MaryMargaret Howe, Tommy’s mother.

Matthew DeMartini is the spokesperson for the Howe family.

"The reason for this reward at this time is simply that we know we are just one tip, we’re just one sighting, we’re just one Ring doorbell clip, we’re just one person away from finding him," he said.

Tommy was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans.

Detectives have set up a tip line for this case. If you have any information that could bring Tommy home, you're encouraged to call 224-788-4409.