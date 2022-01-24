Thomas 'Tommy' Howe case: Search for missing Antioch man turns up his work cell phone, nothing else

article

On Monday, searchers looking for missing suburban man Thomas "Tommy" Howe found his work cell phone, but no other sign of him.

The Antioch resident was last seen on Saturday morning around 11 a.m. when he was involved in a car crash with another vehicle on I-94 near Route 176. After the accident, he walked away from his car and there have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

Howe, 24, was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans. He is white, 5'8" tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

His work cell phone was found in the "Old School Forest Preserve" on Monday. Police said nothing else was found in spite of the efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies, 77 volunteers and five K9 search and rescue dogs.

"We’re asking anyone who thinks they may have seen Tommy over the past few days to contact the Antioch Police Dispatch Center," said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow in a press release. "I would also encourage anyone who lives near the Old School Forest Preserve to check their home security footage from the weekend to see if they see anything unusual."

If you have information, you are asked to call police at (847)270-9111.

