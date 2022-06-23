Tony Siragusa death: Authorities reveal details of 911 call

Tony Siragusa, a former NFL defensive lineman, died Wednesday at a home in New Jersey. He was 55.

Toms River Police officers responded to a call at a home on the barrier islands section of town, and dispatchers were told there was "CPR in progress," authorities told TMZ Sports. Siragusa was later pronounced dead at the home.

Jim Ornstein, the former NFL player’s broadcast agent, confirmed Siragusa's death. The cause of death was not immediately known.

"This is a really sad day," Ornstein said. "Tony was way more than my client. He was family. My heart goes out to Tony’s loved ones."

Defensive lineman Tony Siragusa #98 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on December 12, 1999 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Siragusa, who was affectionately known as "Goose," entered the NFL in 1990 as an undrafted free agent when he signed with the Colts.

He played 96 games for the organization and recorded 16.5 sacks from 1990 to 1996. He joined the Ravens in 1997 and played for them until 2001. He, alongside players like Ray Lewis, Jamal Lewis, Rod Woodson and Jamie Sharper defeated the New York Giants in the 2001 Super Bowl.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Many around the NFL are feeling the loss.

"This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother," Ray Lewis said. "From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that.

"On the field, he was the ultimate competitor who brought out the best in all of us. We should never put off tomorrow for what we can do today. Hug your loved ones for Goose. We were all so blessed that God gave us that time together celebrating our 2000 team a few weeks ago.

"To the Siragusa family: We have lost a great man, but God has gained a great angel. May they be blessed, held and comforted by the peace he brought to everyone who encountered him."

Ravens team owner Steve Bisciotti added: "This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens. We appreciate everyone who has expressed an outpouring of support for our players, coaches and staff."

After his retirement, Siragusa became a sideline reporter for Fox Sports and appeared in "The Sopranos."

"His incomparable passion for football established him as one of the most charismatic personalities ever to set foot on the gridiron or in front of a camera," Fox Sports said in a statement. "Goose was a natural in his ability to relate the sport and its players to fans everywhere."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More @ FoxNews.com