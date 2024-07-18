Top 5 outdoor Chicago delights hiding in plain sight

In this week's edition of My Dad Phil, Anthony's father shares Phil Ponce's top five outdoor fun spots that are "hiding in plain sight" in Chicago:

1. Palmisano Park, 2700 S. Halsted St.

Many people don’t know about this park but it may be the most dramatic park in Chicago. You can walk down into an old quarry and fish and then climb up a cool hill for breathtaking views of the city.

2. Big Marsh Park, 11559 S. Stony Island Ave.

This is an out-of-the-way, but spectacular place for families to have serious fun. You have your choice of jump tracks, up-and-down paths, and paved tracks. Worth the drive!

3. The Garden Dirt Jumps, 3400 N. Rockwell St.

This is a set of dirt jumps for bikers of all ages and abilities. Built on the site of the old Riverview Amusement Park, it’s a safe place for kids to get the most zip out of their bikes.

4. Northerly Island Path, 1400 S. Linn White Dr.

This little-used gem is hiding in plain sight and is a great add-on destination for museum visitors. It features easy hiking, biking, and fabulous views of the city. Not to be confused with the Lakefront trail!

5. Graceland Cemetery, 4001 N. Clark St.

Famous as the resting place for famous Chicagoans like Marshall Field and Ernie Banks, most people don’t know how kid friendly it is. Graceland is perfect for family bike rides, seeing coyotes and feeding turtles! Unlike other cemeteries, it welcomes bikers and joggers.