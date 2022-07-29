Top Cook County prosecutor abruptly resigns, rips into Kim Foxx: report

There was a shocking announcement in the Cook County State's Attorney's Office Friday night.

According to a report, one of Kim Foxx’s top prosecutors has abruptly quit, leaving behind a scorched-Earth resignation e-mail.

CWB Chicago posted the resignation letter from James Murphy III.

Murphy has been an assistant state's attorney for more than two decades. He is frequently the prosecutor who talks to the media during high-profile cases.

But on Friday, he reportedly ended it all and put the blame squarely on Foxx.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

According to CWB, Murphy's resignation says he has "zero confidence in Foxx’s administration" — and he says he cannot continue to work for an administration he "does not respect."

He also calls Foxx’s office mission vision and value statements "just a P.R. stunt – words on a page."

The letter goes on: "How many mass shootings do there have to be before something is done? This Administration is more concerned with political narratives and agendas than with victims and prosecuting violent crime. That is why I can’t stay any longer."

Fifteen months ago, Murphy was at the center of controversy after a Chicago police officer shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Murphy was placed on leave after he said Toledo was holding a gun when the officer fired. Bodycam video showed he had actually dropped the gun a split second before he was shot.

Murphy was eventually returned to his position. But now, he has left for good.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out for a response from Foxx but has not yet heard back.