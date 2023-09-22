Expand / Collapse search

Top cop candidate fields questions on crime from City Council: 'we're not going to incarcerate a 12-year-old'

Police Chief Larry Snelling went in front of a City Council Committee Friday to answer questions as a candidate for superintendent. Snelling's nomination will go to a vote in front of the full council next week.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police Chief and Superintendent candidate Larry Snelling faced Chicago's committee on police and fire Friday.

This comes just a few days before the City Council is set to vote on his appointment.

Snelling fielded questions on how he will handle promotions within the department, the use of drone technology, how to combat violent crime plaguing Chicago's streets and how to deal with the recent spate of juveniles committing crimes, only to commit more crimes once they're released.

"We're not going to incarcerate a 12-year-old or a 13-year-old, so diversion programs, other programs that we can get these young people in to divert them away from these violent acts, that's one," said Snelling.

Snelling admitted there is work to be done and that things can be done better than in the past.

The 54-year-old who joined CPD back in 1992 is expected to be confirmed in a vote scheduled for next Wednesday.