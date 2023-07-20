Top execs hammering out details to restore commuter train service between Chicago and Rockford

A plan to restore commuter train service between Chicago and Rockford is picking up speed.

Metra directors agreed to collaborate with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Top executives at both agencies will now meet to hammer out the final details.

Metra will use its Milwaukee District West Line that travels from Chicago to Elgin for the service and partner with Union Pacific Railway, which has tracks that extend to Rockford.

Two daily round trips will be offered starting in the year 2027.