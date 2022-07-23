Tornado touches down in south Naperville

A tornado touched down in Naperville Saturday morning, city officials said.

At about 5:41 a.m., the tornado touched down in a portion of south Naperville.

Damaged trees were reported throughout the area, but the majority of the damage, including roof damage to a commercial building, occurred along the Route 59 corridor, from White Eagle Drive south past Hassert Boulevard.

To report flooded roadways, blocked streets or damaged parkways trees, Naperville city officials say to call 630-420-6187.