Tornado warning issued for Cook County

A Tornado Warning was issued for Kane, Cook and DuPage counties Wednesday afternoon.

The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for Kane County, 4:15 p.m. for DuPage County, and 4:30 p.m. for Cook County.

The National Weather Service in Chicago said showers capable of producing tornadoes were located near Elburn, Addison and Lisle.

Locations that potentially could be impacted in Kane County include: Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, Huntley, Geneva, Campton Hills, South Elgin, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Elburn, Barrington Hills, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Wayne, Valley View and Lily Lake.

Locations that potentially could be impacted in DuPage County include: Carol Stream, Glen Ellyn, Lombard, Glendale Heights, Bloomingdale, Addison, Villa Park, Elmhurst, Roselle, Elk Grove Village, Bensenville, Wood Dale and Itasca.

Locations that potentially could be impacted in Cook County include: Ohare Airport, Elk Grove Village, Franklin Park, Schiller Park, Rosemont, Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Park Ridge, Rolling Meadows, Palatine, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Niles, Morton Grove, Prospect

Heights, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, Winnetka, Northfield, Deerfield and Glencoe.