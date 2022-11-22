'Total shock': Witnesses describe moments car plowed through suburban grocery store

A car plowed right into a suburban grocery store Tuesday afternoon, closing it for the rest of the evening.

Crest Hill police responded to Food 4 Less, located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave., for a call of a vehicle crashing into the building.

The crash was caused by one vehicle, and the driver was a man in his late 60s. Witnesses tell FOX 32 Chicago that the driver came barreling through the exit doors, crashing through the self-checkout area and came to a stop in a frozen foods' aisle.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and was transported to an area hospital. A pedestrian in his late 50s, who was inside the Food 4 Less, was struck and suffered minor injuries. He was also taken to a nearby hospital.

Victor Martinez, who was about a minute from checkout and the crash scene, said the store was packed at the time, and he’s stunned there weren’t more injuries.

"Just like this loud bang and all of a sudden, I see a car going through the aisle," said Martinez. "I was just in total shock at first."

He tells FOX 32 Chicago shoppers quickly turned their attention to the injured customer and the driver of the car.

"He looked like kind of like dazed and confused," Martinez said of the driver. "I don't know if it was from the impact of the crash."

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, and consented to a blood withdrawal.

The investigation is ongoing.

The building will be closed until an inspector can ensure the structural integrity is safe, police said.

The store is expected to reopen Thursday at 6 a.m.