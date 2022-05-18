Tow truck driver shot on Chicago's South Side

A tow truck driver was shot Wednesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting happened in West Englewood near 69th Street and South Hermitage Avenue.

Neighbors say that prior to the shooting, a group of tow truck drivers were seen arguing amongst themselves. Not too long after that, several gunshots rang out.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The victim was shot three times in the neck and arms.

Advertisement

Police are investigating.