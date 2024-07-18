Toy Scout crew sets up shop in Tinley Park

The thrill of the hunt is the main inspiration for collectors, according to The Toy Scout, who is in town for the weekend to buy your vintage toys.

Jeff Schriefer, The Toy Scout road manager, paid cash for old toys at the Hilton Garden Inn in Tinley Park.

The public was invited to bring their toys, baseball cards, comic books, and coins to be sold on the spot.

Lou Ferguson sold toys he described as well-loved. His small personal collection sold for $60 in cash.

"I tried to sell them a couple years ago and then I got a little nostalgic and I didn't want to sell them. Then I just looked around and they’re collecting dust and they’re not the ones I love. Because there’s toys I have that I love," Ferguson said.

Donna Koehler brought in her late brother-in-law’s collection of toy trucks. The Toy Scout helped her complete a mission.

"His wish was to do something with his collection that was good for people and that somebody would enjoy," Koehler said through tears.

The toys will be repurposed, sold, or auctioned to collectors. At the very least, they will go to a good home.

The Toy Scout has another event this weekend, taking place Friday and Saturday at Springhill Suites, 90 N. Frontage Road in Burr Ridge.