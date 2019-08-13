Toyota to hire a total of 4,800 workers at manufacturing plants in these 2 states

If you don’t mind relocating, Toyota is looking to hire thousands of workers in Indiana and Alabama, according to Fox Business.

There are multiple Toyota manufacturing plants hiring in the area, including at an engine plant and joint manufacturing plant.

Millie Marshall, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Princeton, Indiana, told Fox Business that the company recently had a $600 million expansion and needs more people.

“It’s important that, not only we make the investment here but that we hire the people within the communities where we build and sell,” she said.

For the Princeton location, Toyota is looking for 400 people.

At the engine plant and a joint manufacturing plant, both in Huntsville, Alabama, Toyota needs 4,400 people.

Marshall said the company wants to build cars where it sells vehicles and wants to hire American workers.

Advertisement

The company plans to make 40,000 more vehicles per year, which brings the yearly production in Indiana to 440,000.

Toyota’s job opportunities are listed on findabetterjob.com/MazdaToyota.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.