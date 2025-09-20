Toys 'R' Us opens second flagship store in Chicago area

The Brief Toys "R" Us will open a 13,000-square-foot flagship store Saturday at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, featuring a Babies "R" Us section, arcade games, and visits with Geoffrey the Giraffe. It will be the second flagship store in the Chicago area, following the Harlem Irving Plaza location in Norridge that opened in 2024. The expansion, in partnership with Go! Retail Group, includes plans for 10 flagship stores and 20 seasonal holiday shops nationwide by the end of 2025.



Toys "R" Us is opening its second flagship store in the Chicago area on Saturday.

What we know:

The new 13,000 square-foot store will find its home at Chicago Premium Outlets, located at 1650 Outlet Blvd. in Aurora, Ill. Along with the popular toys for children of all ages, this store will feature a dedicated Babies "R" Us section that includes baby gear, clothing, and infant essentials. This new location will exclusively feature an arcade with claw machines and gashapon machines, including Tomy Gacha machines. Visitors will also be able to meet Geoffrey the Giraffe at the store.

The first flagship store to open in the Chicago area after its 2018 bankruptcy was in Harlem Irving Plaza in Norridge, Ill. in 2024.

This new store is part of a new expansion of the toy store company. With the help of Go! Retail Group, Toys "R" Us will open 10 new flagship locations and 20 seasonal holiday shops by the end of 2025.