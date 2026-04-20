Trader Joe's eyes North Park location

The Brief Trader Joe’s has applied for permits to open a new store in North Park. The planned location is the Lincoln Village Shopping Center. The local alderwoman says the project is still in its early stages.



A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is one step closer to opening on Chicago’s far Northwest Side.

What they're saying:

According to Ald. Debra Silverstein, Trader Joe’s has officially applied for building permits to open a store at the Lincoln Village Shopping Center near Lincoln Avenue and McCormick Road in the city's North Park neighborhood.

"This has been a top priority of mine for years, and I know how much our community has been asking for a Trader Joe's," Silverstein said in a message to residents, adding the project is still in the early stages.

"While this is a major step forward, I want to emphasize that this is still early in the process," she said. "The lease is signed and Trader Joe’s has begun the permitting stage, but it will take some time before the store is ready to open. This is a very promising development, but please remember that they have not received all their necessary approvals yet and, as with all large projects, things could change very rapidly."

There is no timeline yet for when the store could open.

"Your voices, feedback, and persistence helped make this happen!" Silverstein said in her message.

"Bringing new businesses and economic development to our ward has always been one of my highest priorities. This project is a huge win for our neighborhood, and I could not be more excited about what it means for the future of the 50th Ward.

"Thank you for your continued support and advocacy. Together, we are making our community stronger and more vibrant every day."

What's next:

Silverstein said she plans to keep residents updated as the project moves forward.