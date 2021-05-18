Traffic expected to spike around Chicago this Memorial Day weekend

For the first time in a long time, streets around the Chicago area feel more and more crowded and it's going to get busier later this month.

AAA is predicting 34 million people will travel by car over the Memorial Day weekend.

In Illinois, more than 1.5 million will hit the road over the holiday.

Molly Hart from AAA said, "More and more people are vaccinated, travel restrictions are being lifted, CDC guidelines are easing. So there is a lot more social and commuting traffic going on. People are going back to work as well".

AAA also said public transit is not as busy since many people are not comfortable being on crowded buses and trains.