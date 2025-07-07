Traffic stop leads to felony gun charges for two in Cook County, sheriff says

The Brief Keith Scott, 27, and Shewnsey Gill, 37, were arrested after a traffic stop in Cook County led deputies to spot open alcohol and cannabis in their vehicle. A search turned up two firearms, open liquor bottles, 61.7 grams of suspected cannabis, and 54.8 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms. Neither had a valid concealed carry license, and both now face felony weapons charges.



Two people are facing felony gun charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, alcohol and firearms, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Keith Scott, 27, and Shewnsey Gill, 37, were arrested after deputies pulled them over and saw an open container of alcohol and cannabis inside the vehicle, authorities said.

(From left) Keith Scott and Shewnsey Gill. (Cook County Sheriff's Office )

Deputies instructed Scott and Gill to exit the vehicle and conducted a search. They found two open bottles of liquor, 61.7 grams of suspected cannabis, 54.8 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms and two firearms, the sheriff’s office said.

Neither Scott nor Gill had a valid concealed carry license, and Scott did not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card.

Gill had a valid FOID card, but did not have it on her at the time and failed to properly store her firearm in accordance with state law, according to officials.

What's next:

Felony weapons charges were approved for both. Further details have not been released.