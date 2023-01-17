Traffic stop on I-90 nets loaded guns, crack cocaine, fentanyl

article

A Wisconsin man is facing gun and drug charges after being pulled over for speeding on I-90 in Rutland Township.

Kane County Sheriff's detectives stopped a Chevrolet Trax that was speeding westbound on I-90 and smelled a "strong odor" of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officials said. During the traffic stop, detectives also saw a handgun in the driver's side door frame.

Detectives arrested the driver, 28-year-old Aaron Mitchell, after learning he was a convicted felon. When Mitchell was being processed, detectives found roughly 255 grams of crack cocaine in his clothing.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of two loaded handguns, a SAR9 9mm and a Glock 44 .22 caliber. Detectives also found 35 grams of cannabis over 3 grams of fentanyl, officials said.

Mitchell, of Walwoorth, Wis., was charged with armed habitual criminal, armed violence, delivery of cocaine over 100 grams.

He was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mitchell is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $250,000 bond.