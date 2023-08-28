Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Rosemont this year

You won't want to miss this rockin' holiday tradition!

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back with its annual holiday tour, and suburban Rosemont is on the list of locations.

The symphonic rock collective has announced two shows at the Allstate Arena, scheduled for December 28. This year's outing is titled "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More."

Early ticket sales will kick off on September 7. Additionally, special $39 pricing starts Sept. 14.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Allstate Arena shows will happen at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. More information can be found on their website.