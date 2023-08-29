Travelers from Florida arrive at O'Hare Airport before Idalia makes landfall

With Tampa International Airport suspending its operations before Idalia makes landfall, some passengers are turning to Orlando's airport to take flight.

One woman, who lives in India, arrived in the U.S. in mid-August to explore a number of cities.

One of them was Tampa.

But amid word that the hurricane was getting closer, she kept things moving and drove to Orlando in heavy rains to catch a flight to O'Hare — one that she says she almost missed due to a jam-packed security checkpoint.

"It was quite busy. There was a long queue for security and almost missed our flight, and we just made it," said traveler Shweda Adadia. "There was just 30 minutes left while I was just at the end of the line, and we just somehow made it."

More than 130 flights in or out of Orlando were delayed Tuesday, and with one already canceled, just four more flights are scheduled to arrive at O'Hare from Orlando.