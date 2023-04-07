The Masters: Downed trees suspend play at Augusta National

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A general view of fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Play has been suspended several time due to weather at Augusta National. The second time was due to two large pine trees that fell on the course, apparently due to high winds. It was not immediately clear if any patrons were injured.

It wasn’t raining when the horn sounded, but the threat of lightning and stormy weather brought play to a halt at 4:22. Many fans remained seated after the horn sounded.

The first weather delay lasted for 21 minutes before players were allowed to resume play.

Brooks Koepka is leading, in the clubhouse at 12 under after completing his 36 holes.

Storms have been looming over Augusta National since Thursday. It will not be any better on Saturday, with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid-50s.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says the rain chance decreases to 60% on Sunday. It should be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 60s.

