Tree falls on Morton Grove home amid severe weather: 'We were very lucky'

With another round of strong storms expected across the Chicago area Wednesday evening, many were feeling a rush to cleanup from the damage that was done earlier in the week.

In Morton Grove, Tuesday night’s severe weather caused part of a tree to snap and fall onto the roof of a home on Marmora Avenue. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Josephine Meehan owns the home. She was sitting in her kitchen around 8:30 p.m. when she suddenly heard her doorbell ring. Her neighbor was at the door and asked if she was ok.

Meehan says she didn't know what he was talking about until she looked outside and was shocked to see part of the tree on wires and on the roof of her home. She says she heard the wind whirling, but nothing more than that.

"I opened the door and there was this tree down, I had no idea," said Meehan. "I didn't hear a thump or anything."

Meehan has lived in the area for 42 years and says nothing like this has ever happened before.

"We were very lucky," Meehan said. "It could have been worse."