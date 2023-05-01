Tree older than Chicago gets one more day to stand

A tree older than Chicago will get one more day to stand.

The tree, among the oldest living things in the city, was set to be cut down Monday. However, due to the weather, the tree is now scheduled to be cut down Tuesday.

The bur oak, believed to be 250 to 300 years old, is dying, say staff at Lincoln Park Zoo. The tree sits cordoned off just west of the Helen Brach Primate House.

For months, staff at the zoo tried to keep the tree alive, pumping nutrients into its soil.

But it wasn't enough.

On Sunday, Native American religious leaders conducted a traditional blessing for the tree.

Zoo officials say there are plans to preserve its legacy.