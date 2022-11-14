Trevor Noah announces 'Off the Record' tour with shows in Chicago
article
CHICAGO - Trevor Noah will be kicking off his 2023 Off The Record Tour in January.
The world tour kicks off with shows in the U.S. on Jan. 20, 2023 in Atlanta.
Noah will also return to Netflix with a new comedy special, Wish You Would, on Nov. 22.
Tickets for Noah's 2023 will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
The full tour list can be found below:
- January 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
- February 10, 2023 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
- March 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- March 9, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre
- March 24, 2023 – Durham, NC – DPAC
- March 31, 2023 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
- April 5, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 6, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 7, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 8, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
- April 10, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 11, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- April 13, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
- April 20, 2023 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
- April 27, 2023 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
- April 28, 2023 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
- April 29, 2023 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center
- May 4, 2023 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
- May 5, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- May 10, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- May 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
- May 19, 2023 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre
- May 26, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
- June 2, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
- October 6, 2023 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
- October 9, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- October 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- October 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- October 20, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- October 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- November 1, 2023 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater
- November 3, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
- November 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
- November 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
- November 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
- November 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- December 1, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- December 2, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- December 3, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic