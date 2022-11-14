Trevor Noah announces 'Off the Record' tour with shows in Chicago

article

Trevor Noah will be kicking off his 2023 Off The Record Tour in January.

The world tour kicks off with shows in the U.S. on Jan. 20, 2023 in Atlanta.

Noah will also return to Netflix with a new comedy special, Wish You Would, on Nov. 22.

Tickets for Noah's 2023 will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The full tour list can be found below: