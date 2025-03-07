Tri-State Tollway lanes blocked due to crash, cars with flat tires

Two left lanes of the Tri-State Tollway were blocked this morning due to a crash and several cars with flat tires.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. this morning in the northbound lanes of I-294 near Balmoral Avenue.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many cars were disabled due to flat tires.

At least two cars appeared to have damage to their hoods.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.