Trial begins for ex-Illinois officer charged in 2020 fatal shooting

The Brief Former Waukegan police officer Dante Salinas is on trial for the October 2020 shooting that killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette. Salinas faces charges including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and official misconduct. The trial begins Monday at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan.



A trial begins Monday morning for a former Waukegan police officer charged in the 2020 shooting death of Marcellis Stinnette, a 19-year-old who was killed during a traffic stop confrontation.

What we know:

Former officer Dante Salinas was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and official misconduct. The charges stem from the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting that killed Stinnette and seriously wounded his girlfriend, Tafara Williams.

Dante Salinas and Marcellis Stinnette

Prosecutors say Salinas fired multiple shots into the driver’s side of Williams’ car after she reversed near him following a crash. Investigators determined that Salinas was not in the vehicle’s path when he opened fire.

Williams survived but was wounded, while Stinnette, who prosecutors said had committed no crime, was killed.

The backstory:

On the night of the shooting, investigators say another Waukegan officer stopped the couple’s car before Williams drove off, leading to a pursuit.

Salinas responded to the call and joined the chase. After Williams crashed, she put the car in reverse. Salinas, who had stepped out of his squad car, fired into the vehicle as it backed past him.

Williams said she begged officers to take Stinnette to the hospital, claiming he was still alive after being shot.

"They laid Marcellis on the ground and covered him with a blanket while he was still breathing," she said.

Antonio Romanucci, an attorney representing Williams and Stinnette’s family, argued there was only one reason why the officer pulled up behind Williams and Stinnette in the first place.

"He profiled these people because of the color of their skin. That was their crime," Romanucci said.

Williams was separately charged with aggravated fleeing. She turned herself in and was released on bond.

What's next:

Salinas faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder. A conviction for involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum of five years, but any sentences would run concurrently.

The bench trial is being held at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan.